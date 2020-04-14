After Conway The Machine drops his next three albums, the New York rapper is stepping away from the mic. He made the announcement last week with a brief statement on Twitter. "After FKTG, GDMM and EIF4, Conway out," he wrote. Just weeks ago, we received Conway and The Alchemist's LULU EP, a seven-track offering that hip hop heads can't stop streaming. Up next, Conway told Instagram Live viewers that he has some new music coming with Hit-Boy, albeit he didn't share when we can expect that to reach our ears.

On Monday (April 13), Conway and The Alchemist sat down with Genius for a social distancing interview. The pair of artists discussed their collaborative record and what it was like working with one another. Conway recently teased that he was releasing a solo album on Shady Records, and he was asked what fans could expect from the project.

"That sh*t gon' be probably the pinnacle of the motherf*ckin' rap game in 2020," he said. "That's gon' top off everything off nicely. It's gon' shake the pavement. I got probably 10 or 12 joints on that. I have zero features on there right now. I mean, I got [Westside Gunn] and [Benny The Butcher] on there, but outside of that, I have zero features." He later added that Rapsody is "on the joint, too."

"It's that pain, it's that raw emotion, my story, my life," Conway said. He also shared that we should expect another project to drop later on this month. Check out Conway The Machine and The Alchemist chatting with For The Record below.