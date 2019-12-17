Griselda season is far from over. In the wake of dropping off a modern-day gangsta rap classic in WWCD, the trifecta has continued to unveil their accompanying documentary, this time with a chapter centering on Conway The Machine's story. "I was really on my music grind, chasing that shit," begins Conway, in the chapter's opening segment. "I was leaving the club, dropping N***as off, and n***as just pulled up and sprayed the back of the truck up. I got hit in the back of the head, the neck, and the shoulder. Left my face paralyzed from the nerve damage. It left my shit twisted, this is why I look like this now. Cause I can't move the whole right side of my face."

Zachary Mazur/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"It was hard to talk, and do anything with my body," he reflects. "But that made me go much harder cause I didn't have much else to do but think of raps. The comeback. To see this shit unfold the way, it's unfolding, as fast as it's unfolding. I remember crying when I looked in the mirror. Real shit. I remember crying like 'look at me, man." And now, the Buffalo lyricist stands among the game's best bar spitters, BAR none. "I'm excited to see the endgame," he continues, blunt in hand. "When this shit all said and done. How much history and groundbreaking shit we did. That's the exciting part with me."

For more from The Machine, who turned in one hell of a performance on What Would Chinegun Do, check out the full video below. Are you still repping Griselda?