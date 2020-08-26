Conway Releases New Single "Fear Of God" With DeJ Loaf

Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway really built Griselda from the ground up. Like Conway says on his new single, WSG laid down the groundwork but it was a team effort to get them to the level they're at right now.

If you're not up on Griselda yet, I feel sorry for you. They're one of the collectives bringing energy and new life to rap right now, truly speaking to hip-hop fans with quality, consistency, and a ton of quantity. It feels like, every week, we get a new project from a Griselda member, speaking to the work ethic of the group's members.

As we inch toward more new music from Conway The Machine, the Buffalo native has just come through with his latest single "Fear Of God" with DeJ Loaf.

One of the best songs released this week -- and possibly even this month if I'm being honest -- Conway and DeJ Loaf absolutely destroy this Hit-Boy and G. Ry beat. With that said, can we just talk about the run that Hit-Boy is on right now? The only thing wrong about this song is that it's not longer.

Listen below and enjoy.

Quotable Lyrics:

Listen, we built the whole Griselda house with our own hands, we did it from nothin'

I mean, West owned the land, but I did the construction

So fuck your top five if it ain't me

Uh, I came a long way from May Street

Look what I became, God don't make mistakes, see

I'm 'bout to have Paul robbin' Peter to pay me, yeah