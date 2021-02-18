There is no self-respecting hip-hop fan who should take pride in not knowing who Conway The Machine is. Given that he's easily one of the best rappers currently spitting today, it's no surprise that Machine has become a mainstay in many top-five lists. And yet when Wendy Williams was presented with a man who placed Conway in third place of his own top-five, the controversial talk-show host seemed baffled by the inclusion -- going so far as to dismissively ask her co-workers "who's that?"

It didn't take long for the clip to reach The Machine's ears, and Conway wasted little time in penning a rebuttal to Williams' disappointing take. "Well @wendyshow I’ll tell you Exactly who I am, IM THE BEST RAPPER ALIVE CURRENTLY," he states, alongside the clip that sparked it all. "That’s why I’m in peoples top 5 lol how about YOU and @djsussone Ask the rappers that’s in Y’all’s top 5 who’s in THEIR top 5, I guarantee you’ll hear my name mentioned A LOT!! Respectfully."

Though Wendy Williams and her staff might not have much appreciation for Conway The Machine, it's clear that his peers know exactly what he's bringing to the table. Machine's post drew a comment from Ludacris, who encouraged him to "Keep Going My G, Onwards & Upwards." On a musical tip, Conway has also been embraced by Raekwon, Nas, Method Man, Noreaga, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, Jay-Z, and damn near every legendary lyricist in the game. Suffice it to say, perhaps Wendy oughta broaden her horizons -- do you think Conway The Machine has earned a place in top tier contention?