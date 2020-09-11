Conway, Lloyd Banks, Flee Lord & Havoc Snap On "Juvenile Hell"

Conway The Machine has officially emerged with his first official album From King To A God, a project that by early accounts has lived up to the lofty expectations. Despite having consistently put forward excellence alongside his Griselda cohorts, it feels like everything is coming together for Conway on this one. The bars are there as expected, as are the moments of vulnerability; there are even instrumentals from Murda Beatz, Erick Sermon, and Rockwilder that sound like nothing he's ever rapped on before.

Yet fans know there's nothing quite like Conway The Machine putting in work over a grimy dark banger, and that's exactly what transpires on the stacked posse cut "Juvenile Hell." Featuring appearances from Havoc, Flee Lord, and Lloyd Banks, the sinister instrumental conjures immediate Hell On Earth vibes. It goes without saying that Conway, Flee, and Banks all obliterate their verses; while landing on a highlight is no easy feat, there's something to be said about the rarity of a Lloyd Banks appearance. Forever wearing the Punchline King title with pride, Banks absolutely snaps as he fires off ridiculous bars. "I'm on my rivals, embarrass 'em with my calm bravado," he spits. "My alma mater is smackin' a n**ga horizontal."

In truth, the entirety of From King To A God is worth a listen -- do so right here. For more from Conway, be sure to check out our exclusive interview with The Machine, where he breaks down the creation of "Juvenile Hell" and more.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

As far as rhymin', I'm a god, don't pursue the incomparable

Feels like I'm up against the odds, watch me do the impossible

Infatuated with them lights, get your views in the hospital

Soon as you slip up n**ga, bet a blood pool'll be washin' you