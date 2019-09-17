Conway Links Up With LNDN DRGS For "Sideshow"

LNDN DRGS, consisting of Jay Worthy and Sean House, are gearing up for the release of their new project, Affiliated which is due out in the near future. It's more of a compilation more than an album or a mixtape but the two collaborators have a lot in store for it. It's only been a few days since they released their collab with Problem, "All About U." Now, they return with another cut off of the project.

Conway The Machine is fresh off of the release of his project, Look What I Became but he's back with Sean House and Jay Worthy for their new instrumental, "Sideshow." The two serve up a smooth record with soulful production that has a perfect vibe to smoke out to. Jay Worthy and Sean House's chemistry as LNDN DRGS has only gotten stronger but the addition of Conway is just the icing on the cake.

Quotable Lyrics

The bezel on the Rolls, Rolls doors froze up

Soul controller, standin' over the stove, whippin' O's up

N***as shot at me, ain't have no luck

I double back, that pussy n***a got his dome struck