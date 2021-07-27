There are some who foolishly questioned whether or not the Griselda movement was solid, and it didn't take long before rumors of the group's demise began circulating. Yet those who truly rock with the Buffalo trifecta knew that the loyalty was never in doubt, and Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher continue to keep it moving to this day.

Today marks an important day in Griselda history, as the group's visionary orchestrator Westside Gunn officially turns thirty-nine years old. In honor of the milestone, his brother Conway took a moment to share a few heartfelt words, taking to Twitter to spread some love GXFR style.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Happy birthday to my brother, my twin, my heart, the legend @westsidegunn," writes Machine. "Love Gz." For those eager to hear the pair collaborate on wax again, it seems that you might not have to wait much longer. Conway recently unveiled the tracklist to his upcoming album God Don't Make Mistakes, and both Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher are slated to appear on the Daringer-produced "John Woo Flick."

We'd like to echo the sentiment and wish Westside Gunn an incredible birthday; he's truly been instrumental in bringing new energy to hip-hop culture, and the foundation he has laid throughout his career will likely be followed for years to come. Happy birthday to the man with the best ad-libs in the game!