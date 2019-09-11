Conway Enlists Dave East, Jim Jones, & El Camino For "Vino D"

You can't help but feel excited watching the Griselda takeover. From Buffalo, they've not only managed to get on the radar of hip-hop's GOATs but also work with them to some capacity. This year's been huge for Conway, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher. Each of them releasing respective projects that have caught the attention of the rap game at large. With Conway readying the release of Look What I Became... he's unleashed a brand new single with two heavyweights.

Conway's back with gutter bars alongside Dave East, Jim Jones and El Camino on "Vino D." The three rappers flex their lyrical prowess while El Camino comes through with a smooth hook to ride out to.

"It’s dope to collaborate with two of my homies in Capo and Dave East, and they also happen to be two of my favorite rappers," Conway told Hypebeast. "The homie JR Swiftz sent me the beat and it was insane and my lil bro El Camino laid a crazy hook for it; that gives it a summertime in the hood feel."

Quotable Lyrics

Gemstar change his face, Talladega in the kitchen

Shake & bake, my man got a dead arm, he gon' break your face

Hand ain't got no feelin' in it, trappin' out that buildin'

Wasn't chillin' in it, fuckin' actresses but these ratchet bitches

They still could get it