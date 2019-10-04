Griselda cannot be stopped. With a powerhouse roster of Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway forging the path, the Buffalo trifecta has been impacting the game in a major way. Now, with his Shady Records debut album en route (following his first collaboration with Eminem in "Bang") Conway has taken a moment to reflect on some of his major milestones.

"Damn yo, I really have records with @eminem tho," he writes, alongside a photograph of himself, Slim, and Alchemist. "I’m really about to drop a whole album produced entirely by the @alanthechemist ... I’m a whole legend, bitch!" Clearly, hip-hop has nothing but love for The Machine, who has been steadily turning heads with his unflinching brand of street lyricism.

Should you be interested in familiarizing yourself with the Buffalo-bred emcee, consider starting with his recent tape Look What I Became. Yet Conway's discography runs immensely deep, and Griselda would likely be making the same waves without the Shady co-sign. And yet, the notion that Eminem and Conway would find common ground despite such varied styles speaks to the authenticity of that old adage: "real recognize real." Are you excited to hear The Machine lay down his Shady debut?