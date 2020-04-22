In a recent interview, Conway The Machine professed a desire to be revered as one of the greatest of all time. As such, he's been steadily honing his craft and working on new music, promising a slew of projects to come in 2020 -- including his long-awaited Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes, an album said to encapsulate the pinnacle of modern hip-hop. In the meantime, however, The Machine has been steadily building his resume, taking to Instagram to raise the curtain on yet another body of work.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

This one is tentatively titled the Big Ghost Tape, currently made up of nine tracks produced entirely by Big Ghost LTD. For those who have been following the Griselda movement for a minute now, you might recognize Big Ghost LTD from his work on Conway and Westside Gunn's Griselda Ghost project in 2015. This time around, it seems that Conway is flying solo, continuing his 2020 tradition of rocking with a singular producer for the duration of an album.

Though we have yet to land a release date for this one, look for the Big Ghost Tape to arrive at some point in the imminent future. Machine has never been one to sit on music for long, a fact that benefits us all. Check out the full tracklist below, via Conway's latest Instagram post.