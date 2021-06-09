Conway The Machine has emerged as one of the most connected emcees in the game, having ascended from a grinding Buffalo lyricist to a respected equal to some of the game's legendary artists. That includes Kanye West, who previously invited Conway and Westside Gunn to Wyoming to collaborate.

Evidently, they forged a bond on both a creative and personal level, to the point where Conway took to Instagram to celebrate Ye's birthday yesterday. "Happy born day to my brother Ye!" captions The Machine, alongside an epic picture of himself, Gunn, Kanye West, and Havoc, presumably taken prior to the release of From King To A God.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

After the release of From King To A God in September of 2020, we spoke with The Machine and his connection to both Kanye West and Havoc came up. "I met Havoc when I was out in Wyoming working on some music with Kanye," he explained. "I was out here for a couple of days, and we exchanged numbers and were around each other for a couple of days, just there to kick it. It was dope, working with Kanye. Just vibing, listening to music. I just appreciated being around him. We pray, we talk, we create. It’s just a good vibe, a good feeling."

It's likely that the picture was taken from those sessions. While we have yet to hear any of that music manifesting, rumblings of a new Kanye West album have been picking up steam lately. Perhaps we'll see Conway, Gunn, Havoc, and Kanye come together on wax, a combination that would certainly make for an interesting result. Check out the picture below, and show some belated love to Yeezy in the comments.