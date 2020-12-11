Though it feels as if the Deluxe Edition trend is winding to a close, Conway The Machine has come through to galvanize his excellent From King To A God with another dose of last-minute adrenaline. After weeks of teasing and speculation, the Griselda lyricist has officially confirmed that the second coming of From King is all set to drop on December 18th, the following Friday from today. And while he has yet to unveil a peek at the tracklist, or whether any prominent guest appearances can be expected, he did dangle a promising snippet for us to unpack.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

The song in question features some typically dusty production from Daringer, who provides Machine with a spooky instrumental that he's come to be known for; in fact, fans oughta show some love to the Griselda producer in the comments, as he's been essential in shaping the crew's grimy and downright menacing sound. "I started with O's, I ended with keys, you know how it goes, the pole in my jeans," raps Conway, kicking up a clever flow. "I'm wiping your nose, you knows what I mean."

While only the early stages of the verse is showcased, it's clear that Conway intends on pulling no punches, nor lining the updated version with throwaway cuts or filler efforts. True, some have been wondering whether lingering standouts were better suited for his upcoming Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes. But if we've learned anything throughout The Machine's triumphant rise, it's that his process deserves to be trusted. Look for his new Deluxe Edition of From King To A God to land on Friday, December 18th.