Conway & Planet Asia Link Remo Conscious On "Souls In A Cipher"

Oakland's Remo Conscious is putting bars before bullshit, especially with the release of his latest single, "Souls In A Cipher" ft. Conway The Machine and Planet Asia. Serving as the title track off of Remo's forthcoming project due out in September, the rapper comes through with two lyrical giants as they freely flow over hypnotic sample-based production. Conway kicks things off with a mafioso-type verse as he details a life of luxury funded through crime. Remo follows through on the second as he showcases his lyrical dexterity before Planet Asia shuts down the track on the third verse.

Though it feels like an unlikely combo of artists, Remo Conscious' latest collab with Conway and Planet Asia will have your head boppin'. Peep their new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a good time to be with the shit

While the crook shine

I book time to knock your favorite rapper from the top of the list

So when you mention me

Just make sure you mention that my bag is the most fire in the dispensary

