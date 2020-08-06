Conway & Method Man Snap On Dark Banger "Lemon"

Conway The Machine has easily been one of the game's most consistent emcees, and his run hasn't even reached its apex yet. Consider that he's still got a pair of projects on the way -- at a minimum -- with From King To A God and his Shady Records debut God Don't Make Mistakes on the way. Today, Conway came through to drop off a new single from the former, which happens to be one of the hardest tracks we've heard in a minute. What else do you expect when you pair Conway The Machine with Method Man, who boasts one of the sharpest flows in the Wu-Tang collective.

Their first collaboration "Lemons" is exactly what you'd hope for, with both emcees taking to a grimy and twisted banger. Over spooky pianos and wailing organ samples, Conway saunters through the track completely unfazed by the violence; you can all but smell the gunsmoke through the speakers. Method Man matches The Machine's stride with little effort, locking into a razor-focused flow-scheme and carrying that momentum through his entire verse. "Just leave it then, like the bouncer won't let your people in, people said they want that old Meth -- well this the prequel then," he spits. Check out "Lemon" now, and sound off -- is this one of the year's best collaborations so far?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Look, play my position, in the kitchen, I'm workin'

Whip it, bagging half in fifties, hit the strip and I serve it

If it's an issue, trust, I'm comin' to get with you in person

With the extendo, throwin' at you til I flip the suburban

All my businesses flourish, I'm on my way to my yacht

I put a six on the dock like Julius Erving