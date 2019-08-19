Bar for bar, your favorite rapper would likely tremble at the thought of going up against Conway The Machine. We recently saw the Griselda lyricist turn in a verse of the year contender on the LA Leakers, while his Eminem collaboration "Bang" remains in steady rotation. Though the newfound union between Griselda and Shady has led to an influx in "Stans," much to Conway's annoyance, the hype for his Shady Records debut has never been higher. Either way, Conway continues to show loyalty to Em amidst mounting criticism from the likes of Vlad and Lord Jamar, who recently put "Bang" and the varying fanbases under the microscope.

Though it's impossible to say if Conway has been tuned in to some of the discourse, his latest post seems like the perfect response. Taking to Instagram, The Machine took a moment to send a message to the skeptics, posting up alongside Eminem and Alchemist for a quick pic. With middle-fingers up and mean-mugs on, Conway appears ready to unleash his project upon the masses. "We got more shit in store for y’all too!!" he teases, though his release date remains a mystery.

One thing is for certain - it's been a big year for the Griselda Boys, with excellent releases in Benny's The Plugs I Met and Westside Gunn's FlyGod Is An Awesome God. Now, with Conway set to deliver God Don't Make Mistakes, one might argue that Griselda had the most consistent year; there's certainly a case to be made.