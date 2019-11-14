Conway & El Camino Join Lucky Seven On Smooth New Song "Life Eye Chose"

New York's Lucky Seven has been putting in work over the years. This year, he dropped off Post Traumatic Slave Disorder but it looks like he has another project in the cut before the year ends. The rapper released his new single, "Life Eye Chose" earlier today featuring Conway and El Camino. The sample-based production was cooked up by Lucky Seven himself while he kicks things off on the first verse. Conway slides in on the second verse and does what he does best.

He and Conway have worked together on a few occasions with Lucky producing a few cuts for the Griselda rapper and the two going bar-for-bar on records in the past. Lucky Seven's new project, Merry Christmas Retro Gamer 2 will be available for pre-order this Friday.

Quotable Lyrics

Push the Yaris, ain't no ranges

Even when I go on tour, I take the stainless

Up the 40, I will flame it

Machine, bitch, I'm extraordinary and dangerous