Conway & BIg Ghost LTD. Tap Shot On "Way We Move"

Conway The Machine is still riding high off of the release of 2020's From King To A GOD yet he isn't holding out on releasing new music. The Griselda heavyweight returned with a brand new collaborative project alongside Big Ghost LTD. titled, If It Bleeds, It Can Be Killed. Conway's worked on a few single-producer projects in the past yet it's his work with Big Ghost that captures the essence of Buffalo and Griselda clearly.

Conway and Big Ghost LTD. team up with Shots on a highlight off of their project titled, "Way We Move." Big Ghost transforms soul vocals into a chilling vocal chop that allows Conway to depict this boss status as a crime lord. "I pistol whip your big homie, big his teeth up n***a/ Fronted you work, I need my work before the week up, n***a," Conway raps on the record.

With Shots' smooth vocals lace the hook, Conway uses the track to compare the collaborative work between Big Ghost and himself to Gang Starr.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pop a n***a in his leg muscle

No fistfights, we don't dare tussle

.40 in the Moncler bubble

Let me make this shit clear for you

We keep it on us, we don't fear trouble



