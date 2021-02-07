Conway & Big Ghost Ltd. Keep It Grimy On "J Batters"

Griselda's 2020 run cemented their legacy in hip-hop. Not only did they finally receive their rightful recognition with accolades to show for it, but they did it in the middle of a pandemic. Of course, that's largely due to the strength of the fanbase they've built over the years. But even when they couldn't hit the road, their fans stood by them in anticipation for their next release.

After recently ending rumors that he will be departing from Griselda, he blessed fans with yet another collaborative project alongside Big Ghost Ltd titled, If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed. On "J Batters," Big Ghost offers a cinematic production for Conway who kicks things off with a shout out to his incarcerated friend before declaring that he's responsible "for keepin' grimey rap alive" with a laundry list of reasons to prove it.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

When I craft a line, God strike me if I spat a lie

Sold eight, played with snow too, god, I'm Allen I

I don't need rap, I just contact my guy

He throwin' bricks like Shaq at the line when he was past his prime