Conway & Big Ghost LTD. Connect On "Toast"

Aron A.
January 04, 2021 16:57
Conway's already gunning for the title of Rapper Of The Year in 2021. Check out Conway & Big Ghost LTD.'s new track off of their forthcoming project, "IF IT BLEEDS IT CAN BE KILLED."


Griselda had one hell of a run in 2020. Ending out the year prior with WWCD, they stormed through the 2020 with numerous releases from Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher, along with debuts from their latest Griselda signees. They really kept pressure on the rap game for a whole 365 + days and they don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

It already seems like Conway has new heat in the cut for the year. The rapper teamed up with Big Ghost LTD., again, for another new collaborative project titled, IF IT BLEEDS IT CAN BE KILLED which is due out later this year. Kicking the campaign for the project off is, "Toast." Big Ghost LTD. delivers an spacious and soulful production while Conway makes a case as to why 2021 will, once again, be a year of dominance. "I ain't no rapper, don't think we the same/ 'Cause we gon' clip one of you n***as if you leave your lane."

Excellent raps. Excellent production. IF IT BLEEDS IT CAN BE KILLED is definitely a project to keep your eyes out for this year. 

Quotable Lyrics
Lot of blemishes in your records, it's a few errors
So you built a brand off of cap like New Era
Still a $2000 shoe-wearer
Christian Loubs, I got few pair of, two-door coupe steerer
New Fear Of God on my body, something to shoot near it
If its a booth near, I'm in that bitch spittin' truth serum

