Conway & Armani Caesar Slide On The Murda Beatz-Produced "Anza"

Griselda's killing everything they touch. The long-awaited Shady debut from Conway, From King To A GOD arrived yesterday and it was met with immediate acclaim, as most projects from the Griselda crew are. Great bars and production, they haven't missed yet, and evidently, they're just getting started.

The official signing of Armani Caesar to the Griselda was an introduction to the label's First Lady. Receiving immediate praise for her verse on Westside Gunn's "Lil Cease" off of Flygod Is Awesome II, she's back with another show-stealing verse on Conway's "Anza." Murda Beatz cooks up spooky production as Conway effortlessly flexes big dawg status with a Drake-like flow. Makes you wonder if this was the possible song they initially collaborated. But it's Armani Caesar who closes out the verse with yet another potent display of her abilities. Declaring "Queen Cease" at the top of her verse, she storms through with sheer confidence demanding anyone in her presence "bow down when you see me." She keeps it short-and-sweet on this verse before closing out the track with a little shit talking but with her Griselda debut set to drop on Friday, she certainly has more in the stash.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bad bitch, big drip with a whole lotta swag

Five-six, fly chick, whole lotta ass

Hit the club, pop Ace, blow a lil' cash

Push a coupe, deuce-double-O on the dash

Ain't about the money, it's fuck 'em like Mr. Marcus

Married to the money, tell n***as I'm off the market

