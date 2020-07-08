Ronnie Fieg, the founder of KITH, has been teasing his upcoming project hard on social media, uploading tons of hints that Looney Tunes, Converse, and KITH have something in the works. The man is no stranger to customizing pairs of the iconic Converse Chuck 70 and it looks like the new collaboration will be re-designing the classic silhouette with everyone's favorite cartoon characters.

If you grew up on Looney Tunes, you'll want to listen up because Ronnie Fieg is working on a capsule with Converse and the famous cartoon to release a sneaker model with the animated characters in the spotlight.

"Saturday mornings with a large bowl of cereal. Time to relive those moments," wrote Fieg while making the announcement.

The black canvas shoe features Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Tweety Bird, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, and the Road Runner in a graphic on the side, complete with KITH branding. On the other side, a much larger image of the animated characters rules the design, creeping onto the sole.

There is not yet a release date for price announced for these sneakers but it appears to be part of a collection that will include fitted caps, t-shirts, and even a collectible.

Are you into this design?

