Converse has made quite the triumphant return to the world of basketball sneakers, and fans, as well as players, have taken notice. Since their return to the basketball world, Converse has been able to sign quite a few athletes, including rising young stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Converse still has plenty of ground to make up, there is no denying that last year's Converse All-Star Pro BB was a tour de force that had fans anticipating what's next.

Well, recently, Converse unveiled its 2020 basketball offering which is called the All-Star BB Evo. In the official images below, you can see that the shoe featured a low-top silhouette, with iconic Converse insignias all the way throughout. In addition, the midsole will even have some React cushioning to makes these even more comfortable on the court. As for the first colorway, it will be split in two as one side is black and the other is white. Red is thrown into the mix by way of the Converse logo on the side panel.

The shoe is set to release on August 1st alongside the "Rivals Pack," so be on the lookout for that as the release date nears. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

