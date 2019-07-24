Converse is releasing two new colorways of the Converse All Star Pro BB this week, featuring a one black and one white colorway.

Dubbed the "Hyperbrights Pack," both kicks come equipped with vibrant neon accents, as the black pair is highlighted by neon green, while green and orange combine on the white rendition. The sneakers, priced at $140 each, are slated to launch this Friday, July 26.

Converse All Star Pro BB/Converse

According to Nike, the upper is constructed using a single layer of Nike Quadifit mesh (which is like a modern canvas) and provides exceptional lockdown by distributing the load of the foot and mitigating friction.

Beneath the build sits a drop-in Nike React foam core that is lightweight, durable and responsive, allowing for quick cuts, smooth lift-off and sustained play. The kicks also come equipped with a minimalistic All Star patch and the Star Chevron logo, reminiscent of some classic Converse basketball sneakers of old.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

Converse All Star Pro BB/Converse

Converse All Star Pro BB/Converse

Converse All Star Pro BB/Converse

Converse All Star Pro BB/Converse

Converse All Star Pro BB/Converse

Converse All Star Pro BB/Converse