If you're a sneakerhead who enjoys basketball shoes, then you are certainly familiar with the infamous Nike Zoom Kobe 6 which boasted the "Grinch" colorway. The shoe pays homage to the hilarious Dr. Seuss character that hates Christmas and features a green/yellow gradient upper with red laces. Now, Converse is replicating this colorway and implementing it onto their All Star Pro BB which is their return to the basketball world.

As you can see from the images below, the shoe has that same green and yellow gradient look while the red laces add a nice level of contrast. On the side of the shoe is a black Converse logo which helps give the sneaker some much-need branding. Overall, it's a great sneaker for the holidays and if you enjoy the "Grinch" Kobe 6, then these are a must-cop, especially if you like what Converse is doing with this model.

According to Sole Collector, these kicks will be dropping on Sunday, December 15th for a price that has yet to be determined. These are dropping right in time for Christmas and will certainly be a great last-minute gift to a loved one or even yourself.

Image via Converse

