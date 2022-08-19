Five years after being banned from Twitter for sharing his opinion that women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted, controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from Instagram and Facebook by Meta. As BBC notes, the kickboxer first rose to fame in 2016, after he was removed from the reality TV series Big Brother over a video that seemingly depicts him attacking a woman.

At the time of his ejection from the show, the 35-year-old claimed it was "a total lie trying to make [him] look bad," though he hasn't done much to redeem himself of the negative allegations in recent years.

Of course, there was the aforementioned Twitter ban over his hurtful and damaging comments, and now, Meta has given Tate the boot "for violating its policies on dangerous organizations and individuals," though they didn't provide any further details.

In her analysis of the American-British personality's removal from several social media platforms, BBC correspondent Marianna Spring quoted Hope Not Hate director of research, Joe Mulhall, who isn't a fan of Tate, to put it lightly.

"[He] poses a genuine threat to young men, radicalizing them towards extremism misogyny, racism and homophobia," Mulhall explained. "We've provided significant evidence to the major social media platforms, including Meta, about his activity and why he must be removed."

Hope Not Hate is happy to see Meta's swift action to remove Tate. "We'll be putting pressure on TikTok to follow this example. They must act now to prevent further spread of these extremist views," their director of research confirmed.

A spokesperson for TikTok told BBC, "Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok. We've been removing violative videos and accounts for weeks, and we welcome the news that other platforms are also taking action against this individual."

