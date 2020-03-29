The cast of Contagion has come together for a "virtual reunion," as a favor to Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health to film PSA's about preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

"A few years ago a bunch of us did this movie called Contagion which we've noticed is creeping its way back up on the charts on iTunes for obvious reasons, given what we're all living through right now," Damon says in his PSA spot.

"I'm here to talk to you about social distancing, something we've been hearing a lot about on TV, I think, the last couple weeks. In the movie, I played a guy who was immune to the hypothetical virus that was spreading around the world. And so a couple of things to start: That was a movie. This is real life. I have no reason to believe that I am immune to COVID-19."

"Wash your hands like your life depends on it," Winslet implores in her PSA video. "Because right now, in particular, it just might."

Laurence Fishburne adds, “If we can slow this thing down, it will give our doctors and our nurses in our hospitals a fighting chance to help us all get through this thing together."

Contagion released in 2011 but has seen a sharp spike in popularity as the plot resembles the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

