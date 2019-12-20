The idiot of the day is without a doubt Chuck Bonniwell, who co-hosts a Denver based radio show with Julie Hayden. Considering major political events that have taken place in America, with President Donald Trump getting impeached, Chuck really said on air that he wished for a "nice school shooting" to take place so it would distract people from getting Donald out of office.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"Talking about the never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump," he said. "You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monopoly." Julie then interrupted him, saying: "No, don't even say that. Don't call us. Chuck didn't say that." Clearly, the damage was already done.

By no surprise, 710 KNUS station cancelled the show. Chuck followed-up with a half-ass response on Twitter, not at all apology for his insensitive words but just writing that he's "sorry it was not received that way," and it was "meant as a joke."

"Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host ChuckBonniwell. A programming decision was made to end the program immediately," the radio station said in an official statement.