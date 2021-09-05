Consequence Takes Aim At Drake In New Diss Track, "Party Time"

Consequence dropped a new diss track targeting Drake, Saturday night, amidst a long-running feud between Kanye West and his affiliates and Drake and his affiliates. Both camps have been sending shots at each other in music and over social media during the rollout for both Donda and Certified Lover Boy.

“Since ‘Life of The Party got Leaked… I guess it’s Party Time #QueensAllDay,” Con announced on Twitter, Saturday, referencing Drake's decision to leak West's collaboration with Andre 3000.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Con later revealed exclusively to HNHH that the track would be dropping tonight.

"Party Time" sees Con going directly at the Toronto rapper. “Who told Aubs that he can play with them? / That boy Cons can run the fade with them / I wish we could shoot five instead of group chats / Next time bring Chubbs when you shoot back," he raps on the new diss track.

Check out Consequence's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics



We know two wrongs never makes things right

But when you insinuate, you are with the next man’s wife

You might as well say you'll take the next man’s life

’Cause that’s a dark place that makes most men fight