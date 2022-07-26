Consequence says that Jay-Z once tried to sign him to Roc-A-Fella Records. Consequence recalled how he met the legendary New York rapper during a recent appearance on the podcast, Drink Champs.

He explained that he was still signed with Q-Tip at the time.

“At one point, when I was still signed to Q-Tip… I was supposed to sign to Roc-A-Fella,” he told the hosts, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “Well, not supposed to, but Jay was very interested in picking me up.”



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

He continued: “I met Jay in 1995. And we always kinda, intermingled. We never had, like, a one-to-one direct relationship, but we always kind of intermingled. … He spoke to Q-Tip about me, and you know at the time me and Q-Tip was going through a lot of personal things. So we didn’t go that route, but I ended up kind of going that direction anyways. And I’m saying this because I’m actually saluting Jay, because you know we’ve had our share of troubles. But, he’s always seen the value in what I brought to the table.”

Eventually, Consequence went on to join Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music in 2005. Later in the interview, he explained how he helped Big Sean during his time with the label, remarking that he “100 percent" prevented him from getting dropped.

Check out Consequence's appearance on Drink Champs below.

[Via]