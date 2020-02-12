Consequence Flips Kanye West "Closed On Sunday" On Short Offering

Kanye West is only a few months removed from his latest project, Jesus Is King. The album marked one of the most polarizing moments in Kanye's career, even more so than Yeezus. The rapper who once stormed the VMA red carpet with one hand gripping on Amber Rose's booty and another holding a bottle of Henny committed to making a gospel album and succeeded in doing so. Although Jesus Is King is far from his best work, there's still an appreciation for the album.

Today, Consequence came through with a short freestyle over a cut off of JIK. "Cons On Sunday (Remix)" is Consequence's take on "Closed On Sunday." It's less than a minute long and simply samples the guitar loop over more urgent percussion. Cons get some bars off, though.

Quotable Lyrics

Stolen ven numbers at venues

And that's enough to change what's on your value menu

I see through you and your awful lies

I can see through all you little squares like waffle fries

