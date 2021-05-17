Following their unceremonious removal from The Joe Budden Podcast, former co-hosts Rory and Mal recently reunited to share their respective sides to the story. It was evident that emotions were high, as Mal seemed particularly rankled by what he believed to be a serious betrayal from Budden. In a clip that has since gained traction, Mal recalls a time when he protected Budden from Consequence after fisticuffs broke out.

"I've gotten Joe out of situations that could have been bad for him," explains Mal. "Really bad for him. I frontline that. Me. When that shit happened with Consequence, my man popped on Cons. No disrespect to Cons. But that was my homie. That was my homie that front-lined that...But now you trying to play it like I was some flunkie sleeping on the couch like you found me on the corner and gave me a roof? Who the fuck you think you talking to?"

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Needless to say, Consequence didn't appreciate Mal bringing his name into the fray, taking to Instagram to issue a warning in return. "I don't know what the FUCK ni*gas think is going on OVER HERE," he captions, alongside the clip of an incensed Mal. "Just remember what you said @mal_bytheway. You taking credit for Lining me up then you gon have to Live It now. Joe can't save you two bitch ass ni*gas cuz he couldn't save himself. This is disrespectful as FUCK and I am your Senior in the streets & in this music shit. Ask Webb who birthed Joe Budden."

"Y'all niggas been on my dick for 8 years sending Subs," he continues, appropriately focusing on the consequences of Mal's words. "Ya man got SMACKED and yall can't shake it. But guess what, you realizing he Pussy like I said he was but guess what?!?? I took my motherfucking 5 minutes and ate whatever came with it Meanwhile...Y'all got ROBBED by your own guy. No gun, No knife, No Nothing. My name is not to be mentioned again by ni*gas who ain't even got they PAPER straight!!!"

It didn't take long for N.O.R.E. to slide into the comments, all but demanding an eventual Drink Champs appearance. Regardless of whether to not that ever comes to fruition, it's clear that Consequences has no love for any host of The Joe Budden Podcast, former or otherwise. Check out his message to Mal below.