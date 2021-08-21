Earlier today, Drake became a trending topic on Twitter thanks to his new feature on the Trippie Redd song "Betrayal." This track was a late addition to the album Trip At Knight and by all accounts, it is the best song on the album. This track sees Drake getting out of his comfort zone as he raps over hyperpop production. Overall, it's a solid effort from both artists, however, it is Drake's bars that are getting all of the attention.

At one point in the track, Drake sends some shots at both Kanye West and Pusha T, saying "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' shit, it's set in stone." Over the past few weeks, there have been rumors that Kanye wants to release on the same day as Drake, and with these bars, the Canadian superstar addressed everything that's been said.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Now, one of Kanye's most prominent collaborators, Consequence, is entering the battlefield with some harsh words for Drake. As you can clearly see in the tweets below, Cons was not impressed with Aubrey's bars, and moving forward, we could see a continuation of this beef as DONDA approaches.

"I DO NOT DO SUBS," Cons tweeted. "Fuck a Betrayal. It's the Disrespect for me dawg. Wit Trippie Redd Shotgun. Respect my team. It's party time."

With DONDA set to release this week, perhaps we will hear some anti-Drake bars coming from Kanye. After all, this beef has been going on forever so it shouldn't be surprising that it would continue in the midst of an album rollout.

Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments below.