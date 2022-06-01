Consequence has apologized to Drake and Noah “40” Shebib for letting the rivalry between the OVO crew and Kanye West "spiral out of control" during the run-up to Donda and Certified Lover Boy. In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Cons shared a DM he received from 40 back in 2016 in which the producer called him one of his "favorite rappers ever."

"Petty Energy ain’t it for 2022," Consequence captioned the screenshot, before later adding, "As an OG, I owe @champagnepapi an apology for letting the competition over the LP's spiral out of control. Pardon me for whatever was said about you or your loved ones. Keep doing you bro..."



The original DMs came after Drake invited Consequence and West to his place to cook food and hang out.

In the DM, 40 wrote, “Just wanted to tell you, cause I didn’t get the chance the other night, you’re for real one of my favorite rappers ever. Like for real. Just had to express that you and say thank you.”

Cons replied at the time: “My dawg. I fucks with y’all and I told Ye it’s great look to lock in with y’all. I def want to build with you and Drake.”

Amidst Drake and West's feud, Kanye shared an infamous group message calling out the Toronto rapper, and Drake played an unreleased song by West on his radio station.

In September, Cons dropped “Party Time," which featured several disses aimed and Drake and OVO, even referencing Pusha T's “The Story Of Adidon.” Drake and West made amends themselves shortly after the release of their two albums at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles. West brought Drake out on the stage to perform a number of songs.

