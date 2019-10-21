Conor McGregor has been in the news a lot over the last year and most of the stories have nothing to do with MMA or the UFC. Mcgregor has found himself at the center of numerous controversies including a sexual assault investigation that took place in January after an alleged altercation in December. A woman claimed the UFC legend assaulted her and McGregor was even arrested but never charged. Now, McGregor is being accused of sexual assault once again, this time stemming from an alleged incident that occurred at a pub in Dublin last week.

The woman accusing McGregor says the incident happened in her car and the police have launched an investigation. According to TMZ, McGregor has already denied the allegations and is confident it will all blow over after a while. McGregor was not arrested over the allegations and has yet to be charged for anything.

Harry How/Getty Images

McGregor is in the midst of trying to secure a fight in the UFC but these allegations certainly won't help him get something done any quicker. It's been a bizarre year for the Irish fighter and with other legal battles looming, it will be interesting to see what Dana White and the UFC decide to do.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.