Conor McGregor is one of the biggest fighters in the world and fans have been waiting to see what his next move will be. The last time we saw McGregor in the Octagon, he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Over a year later, McGregor's next fight has finally been announced. According to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, McGregor will fight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18th at UFC 246.

The news comes straight from the mouth of UFC president Dana White who says both fighters have officially signed the contracts. This will be a welterweight bout and no title will be on the line. These fighters have been rumored to fight each other for quite some time now but McGregor has always met the news with some push back. Now, it seems like both fighters reached an agreement they're comfortable with.

Fans are already excited about this fight and they've already taken to social media to discuss how they feel about the matchup. Many are upset McGregor didn't take a fight against Justin Gaethje while others think he is simply too small to be fighting in the 170-pound Welterweight class.

