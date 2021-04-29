Conor McGregor is a controversial figure who has made a lot of mistakes throughout his career. One of them came back in 2019 after it was revealed that McGregor had punched an elderly man at a pub in Ireland called Marble Arch. The man's name is Desmond Keogh and at the time, McGregor apologized and tried to make amends.

Now, however, McGregor appears to be taking a much pettier route. This past week, it was announced that McGregor had actually gone back to Ireland and purchased the Marble Arch Pub for himself. In fact, McGregor took it all one step further and banned Keogh from ever entering the bar again.

The Irish Mirror eventually reached out to Keogh, who gave his take on the matter and whether or not he's offended by the gesture.

“I’m not really concerned because I probably wouldn’t be going back to it now," Keogh said. "I wouldn't be going back anyway, probably especially now. I wouldn’t want to be spending money in his pub, to be honest."

Needless to say, McGregor doesn't seem to care if he offends anyone, and he has no issue with being petty when the situation calls for it. However, it is a little odd that a UFC fighter of his stature would try to hold a grudge against an elderly man.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

