Conor McGregor is one of the most iconic UFC fighters of all time, and he most certainly has the personality to match. Everyone knows that McGregor is a character, and with his MMA career seemingly dwindling down, it only makes sense for him to seek out new opportunities in fields that he has never tried before.

For instance, it is now being reported by TMZ that McGregor has officially been cast alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the classic 80s film "Road House," which starred none other than Patrick Swayze.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Chopard

"Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of 'Road House', a beloved classic," McGregor's representative told TMZ in a statement. "While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming."\

For now, it remains to be seen what kind of role McGregor will have in the film. Regardless, McGregor is someone who knows how to ham up his personality, which means he is the perfect person to get involved with acting.

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates on this project.

[Via]