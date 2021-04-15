Conor McGregor was arrested in Corsica, France back in September of last year after he was accused of sexual assault. McGregor was on vacation with his wife at the time and an investigation was immediately launched. McGregor immediately came out and said that he was innocent of any wrongdoing and that he wouldn't be giving in to the allegations.

Now, McGregor has been completed cleared of the allegations as he will no longer be charged. According to TMZ, an investigation was completed into the matter, and based on the evidence provided, authorities didn't have enough to pursue any charges.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

"They [French authorities] did a criminal investigation. They collected DNA and the DNA evidence confirmed McGregor's account," Conor's representative told TMZ. The UFC champion has received such allegations in the past, which led many fans to wonder what exactly is going on with McGregor. However, this latest development is certainly a big deal for the fighter who is set to get back into the Octagon in July.

In fact, McGregor was supposed to fight against Dustin Poirier but he has since called off the fight due to a dispute involving Poirier's charity.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

