Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's trilogy will officially go down tonight and fans are extremely excited to see how this is going to all play out. Back in 2014, McGregor was able to defeat Poirier with relative ease, although back in January, Poirier got his revenge thanks to a second-round TKO. This trilogy match is supposed to be a way to settle the score between the two, and as it stands, most UFC fans believe Poirier is going to take the fight.

This information comes from ESPN who recently spoke to SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas about the odds for the fight. John Murray, the executive director at SuperBook revealed that most fans are betting on Poirier right now, and it has shifted the odds in his favor over to -130.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

However, with the fight just hours away, it seems as though there are a ton of fans who are putting money on McGregor, and it could very well be enough to shift the odds back into his favor. For instance, William Hill recently received a $50,000 bet which was placed on McGregor to win. Having said that, it's clear that there are still plenty of gamblers who believe McGregor can make a surprise comeback.

In his last fight against Poirier, McGregor was a -333 favorite and still ended up losing. This means Poirier supporters won a whole lot of money that night, and they will probably bet the same way this time around. After all, it's not every day you see McGregor as the underdog.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

