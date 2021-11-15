After defeating Jingliang Li during UFC 267, Khamzat Chimaev is looking to go up against some of the best and most famous fighters the UFC has to offer. In fact, he recently challenged the likes of Conor McGregor, who is always active on social media. Chimaev believes McGregor is a coward and that there have been times where he wanted to meet McGregor in the streets so that he could potentially beat him up. Chimaev has issued challenges on Twitter, and now, McGregor has responded.

In a since-deleted tweet from the early hours of Monday morning, McGregor claimed that he'd be more than happy to fight Chimaev. He also made the bold claim that Chimaev reached out to him all the way back in 2018 as Khamzat allegedly wanted to help McGregor in defeating Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was quite the accusation, albeit one that was eventually retracted.

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“Bratha, no problem,” McGregor said via Sportskeeda. “I appreciate you reaching out to the team in 2018 to come and help me beat up the little scared pigeon b**ch. Chechnya knows! F**k those eagles mma pu****s, we are Akhmat MMA! Smash them up we will! Let’s go! The Mac and Akhmat! We take no s**t! Never peace.”

With McGregor looking to recover from his leg injury, it remains to be seen who will fight against next. There are plenty of names out there, and for now, it seems like McGregor is more interested in either Tony Ferguson or Michael Chandler.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to deliver updates from the MMA world.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

