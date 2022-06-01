Conor McGregor is one of the most famous UFC fighters in the entire world, even if he hasn't won a match in quite some time. Conor remains one of those people who dominates the discourse surrounding the sport, and that is probably never going to change. He has the personality to keep fans entertained, and that is something that will always follow him around no matter what his UFC status may be.

With his status comes a ton of wealth. Conor has made millions upon millions of dollars throughout his career, and as a result, McGregor has sought the most lavish lifestyle possible. He is always buying fancy cars and watches, which means it should come as absolutely no surprise that he would spend $3.6 million on a Lamborghini yacht.

Joe Maher/Getty Images

McGregor has been flexing this yacht for quite some time, and over the weekend, we got to see him use the boat while out on the water following the Monaco Grand Prix. As you can see, McGregor was speeding in his new boat and he was having the time of his life while doing so. After all, yachts can be pretty fun and when yours is made by Lamborghini, it is hard not to have a ton of fun.

It remains to be seen when we will see McGregor back in the Octagon, however, it could happen sooner rather than later as Charles Oliveira continues to challenge the UFC legend.

