Conor McGregor had his Bentley Continental GT taken away from him for a brief period of time on March 22nd, as he was arrested for dangerous driving. The arrest took place in Dublin as many reported that McGregor was driving in a reckless fashion through the streets. Eventually, police responded to the call, and they chased after him which then eventually led to his arrest.

According to TMZ, McGregor was recently at the Dublin courthouse, where he was looking to fight the dangerous driving charges. There are very few updates on the case, however, cameras did capture McGregor as he came out of the building. Eventually, McGregor was asked about future plans, to which he gave a very succinct answer.

"Just straight back into training, my man," McGregor said. "I'm looking forward to getting back into the Octagon." McGregor hasn't fought since breaking his leg last summer, and it remains to be seen who the UFC will give him for his next fight. There are a ton of names circulating right now, but as it stands, Dana White has yet to make a decision. As for McGregor's most recent arrest, you can see some of the footage from it, down below. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the case.

