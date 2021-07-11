Conor McGregor used to be one of the best and most feared fighters in the entire UFC. Over the past few years, however, that narrative has completely changed as his attention has focused on other areas of his life. After entering the boxing world in 2017, McGregor hasn't been able to recreate the success of his early years and while he did beat Cowboy Cerrone, he still has losses to Khabib and Dustin Poirier.

On Saturday night, McGregor had an opportunity to get back into the win column as he fought Poirier in a rematch at UFC 264. After getting beat up in the first round, McGregor snapped his ankle in half and it was quite the gruesome scene. As a result of this injury, McGregor had to stop fighting and was eventually taken off on a stretcher.

Despite the injury, McGregor continued to trash talk Poirier, claiming that the fighter's wife was in Conor's DMs. It was a humorous yet sad sight that had all of Twitter talking. In fact, numerous figures in the hip-hop world commented on the fight, including Pharoah Monche who seemed to be disgusted by the sight of Conor's injury.

Others like Ben Baller, DJ Akademiks, DJ Lord, Donte Ross, Boi-1da, were also shocked by the outcome although there were definitely some who were happy with what went down. For instance, Ben Baller wrote "Finally Connor McGregor is done for good. Piece of shit clown. He should thank his ankle because it saved him from getting humiliated even worse."

You can check out the full scope of the reactions, down below.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images