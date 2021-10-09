After losing his most recent fight to Dustin Poirier, it was revealed that Conor McGregor had purchased himself a $3.6 million yacht made by Lamborghini. Despite breaking his leg and embarrassing himself in from of UFC fans, McGregor felt like it was a good time to treat himself, and you can't help but admire that kind of mindset. After all, what better way to cheer yourself up than an expensive yacht with more space than you know what to do with.

For a few months, the yacht has seemingly been under wraps as there have been very few images or videos of the thing in action. That changed this weekend, however, after a video of the yacht made its way online prior to being reposted by DJ Akademiks.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip below, this yacht is truly massive and takes up a ton of space. While this thing isn't being shown on the water, you can see just how well it engulfs the road it is being dragged down. As for the colors, there is a nice olive glow to it with some black trim which fits in line with the aesthetics of the Lamborghini brand. Needless to say, McGregor is living lavishly with this thing.

McGregor is still in the midst of recovering from his ankle injury, so we imagine he will be taking this thing on the water soon. After all, you don't just buy a $3.6 million yacht to just let it sit there on the pier.