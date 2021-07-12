Leading up to the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, the latter of the two continuously made some out-of-bounds comments about how the fight would. Essentially, McGregor was saying that Poirier would be taken off on a stretcher and that the man wouldn't be able to make it home to his family. While this was classic McGregor promotion, it was still something that made Poirier incredibly uncomfortable, and by fight night, Poirier was ready to make Conor pay.

As we all know by now, Poirier won the fight as McGregor's ankle snapped at the end of the first round. During Poirier's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, McGregor continued to yell at Poirier, and at one point, he said Poirier's wife was in his DMs. Now, however, it appears as though Conor may have said something much more sinister and disrespectful.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Thanks to a Twitter thread from Out Of Context MMA, a new clip from just outside of the Octagon shows McGregor making some threats towards Poirier and his family. “In your sleep you’re getting it, in your sleep you’re dead, you and your Mrs, it ain’t over," McGregor can be heard saying. In fact, after the fight, Poirier told numerous reporters that McGregor was making a gun-to-the-head motion with his fingers and that he kept saying he would kill Dustin.

In the clip below, the crowd noise muffles what McGregor is saying, although you can tell that the quote above is in the ballpark of what was said. McGregor has been known to get disrespectful at times, however, there are some lines that just shouldn't be crossed.

