Conor McGregor is easily one of the biggest names in the combat sports world. He has partaken in plenty of different sports, including MMA, boxing, and at times, even wrestling. McGregor certainly has the personality that is required of someone in the WWE, and there is no doubt that if he were to express interest in joining Vince McMahon's company, he would be accepted in an instant.

Having said that, this weekend was a special one for boxing fans as it was WrestleMania. The entire event was pretty special, and for some, it was one of the best WrestleMania events in quite some time. McGregor, of course, was not part of the event, however, he felt it necessary to get a word in edge-wise.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

As you can see in the tweet down below, McGregor claims that he did not attend the WrestleMania event because "They all fear me, that’s why." McGregor has always been a showman, so these types of comments are never shocking. Regardless, he is on the smaller side, so it is hard to imagine some of these wrestlers truly being scared of him.

A few wrestlers decided to weigh on the comments, and in true WWE nature, it was just more showmanship. Perhaps next time, McGregor can find it in his heart to make it to the event.