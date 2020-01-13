Conor McGregor's return to the UFC is set for this Saturday, January 18, as he faces off against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a Welterweight bout in the main event of UFC 246. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, McGregor sat down for a nearly hour-long interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani where he touched on a number of topics including the changes he has made from the infamous Khabib fight until now.

In regards to how much money he is expecting to pull in this weekend, McGregor estimates that his total earnings will reach a whopping $80 million. While discussing the potential for a historic payday, McGregor noted that he received $50 million from the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in October of 2018.

As Helwani mentions in the video clip shown below, most MMA fighters haven't made close to that amount in their entire career. That fact drew a cackle from the Irish superstar, who responded in kind, "They think I'm toast, Ariel, but I'm still the bread."

Between his historic UFC purses and the cash grab with Floyd Mayweather, as well as his Proper No. 12 whiskey business, Austin McGregor clothing line, and his many sponsorship deals, McGregor has certainly set himself up for a comfortable life of retirement. In fact, the 31-year old fighter tells Helwani that he anticipates being a billionaire by the time he turns 35.

Whether it's $50M, $80M or somewhere in between, McGregor will get closer to his billionaire goals this Saturday when he battles Cowboy Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.