Conor McGregor took to Instagram Friday night to voice his concerns over coronavirus and in the process he suggested that his aunt may have died from its effects.

McGregor said he was about to appear on US TV when he was told his "lovely little auntie Anne had passed away”. He added: "I couldn't go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. This stupid virus. What is happening?” he added. While he doesn't confirm that it was the coronavirus that killed his aunt, he certainly suggests it.

Before all that however, McGregor left a long caption, reflecting on his own personal hygiene and his country of Ireland. “Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future.” See his post (below).

According to reports, there are now more than 100 cases of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland. The first death linked to coronavirus in Ireland - involving an elderly woman with underlying health conditions - was announced on Wednesday. We’ll continue to keep you posted.