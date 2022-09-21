Floyd Mayweather made some very interesting comments earlier today as it pertains to a potential rematch against the likes of Conor McGregor. For years, it felt like one party was ready to do something, but the other wasn't. This back and forth has largely frustrated fans and in the eyes of many, a rematch between the two would never be possible.

Interestingly enough, Mayweather came out and told TMZ Sports that he is inching towards a fight against McGregor that will take place in Las Vegas next year. Mayweather even said he is demanding at least $100 million for the fight.

"They already talked to me about my number that I'm going to receive," Mayweather said. "9 figures. You know we gotta start at least 100 million for Floyd Mayweather."

Well, as it turns out, Mayweather spoke without consulting McGregor first. In a series of Instagram posts, McGregor posted stills from their 2017 match and used the caption "#notinterested." We're not sure where Mayweather was getting his information from, but it certainly wasn't from McGregor who doesn't appear to be in the market for a boxing match.





This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.