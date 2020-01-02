Conor McGregor is making his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon on January 18th against none other than Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. This is a fight many people have been waiting for so, of course, both fighters have been training hard for it. The last time we saw McGregor in the Octagon, he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018. At this point, McGregor needs a win to keep himself relevant in the sport. If he can't pull that off, there is a real chance he may never get a big fight again.

Having said all of that, it looks like McGregor is doing everything he can to prepare himself for UFC 246. Yesterday, McGregor's coach John Kavanagh took to Twitter where he bragged about McGregor's conditioning. As he explains, this is the best we've ever seen McGregor. If you're a fan of his, this is some great news.

In many ways, it's the coach's job to hype up his fighter so this recent tweet shouldn't come as a surprise. Only time will tell whether or not he is speaking the truth. If McGregor is, in fact, in the best shape of his life, we will certainly be in for an amazing fight.

